

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you're too busy to read every headline this morning, we've compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: A Canadian is among the victims of the weekend terror attack in London; Ariana Grande hosts a benefit concert for victims of the deadly concert bombing in Manchester; a new high-tech augmented reality surgery system debuts in North America; home sales across the GTA plummet; and see the viral photo of an Alberta man, apparently nonchalant in the face of a tornado.

Plus, for "Money Monday," a look at the costs and stress of home renovations.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. 'Please honour her': Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old B.C. woman who recently moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, was killed when a van rammed pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night. "She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," her family said in a statement Sunday.

2. #OneLoveManchester: Ariana Grande returned to the stage in Manchester, nearly two weeks after a terror attack targeted fans at her concert there. Grande delivered an emotional performance, along with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others.

3. Augmented reality: The McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is showing off an augmented reality surgery system that's never been seen before in North America. The SCOPIS technology acts as a navigational system for endoscopic sinus surgery, allowing surgeons to guide their instruments through a virtual corridor.

4. Sales drop: Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area dropped more than 20 per cent last month, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board.

5. Keeping an eye on it: An Alberta man caught in a photo mowing his lawn while a tornado swirled in the horizon in the background. Theunis Wessels said he needed to get his grass cut ahead of a busy weekend of taking his children to their sporting events.

And one more thing to know for "Money Monday," A recent poll for CIBC indicated that as many as 56 per cent of Canadians embarking on renovations are choosing to stay in place instead of selling their home and buying another.