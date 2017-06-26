

Here are 5 things to know before the work week begins: sentencing set for former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer; politics dominates discussion at Toronto's Pride parade; Ontario's liquor store workers won't go on strike, for now; a party boat packed with approximately 160 passengers capsizes in Colombia; and a small town is named Canada's top tourist spot.

Plus, for "Money Monday," CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid examines the pros and cons of buying, selling or renting property when you're retired.

1. Ex-nurse sentencing: Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care, is expected to appear at a sentencing hearing today. Wettlaufer admitted to using insulin in cases that stretched from 2007 to 2016 to kill patients.

2. Politics at Pride: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the thousands who attended Toronto's Pride parade on Sunday, as debate over the exclusion of the city's police force continued to swirl. Black Lives Matter, which had demanded that uniformed officers be banned from the parade, also took part in the parade.

3. LCBO deal: A tentative contract agreement has been reached, averting a strike by Ontario's liquor store workers. Their union says details of the deal won't be released until members have a chance to examine it.

4. Deadly boat ride: A tourist boat packed with approximately 160 passengers capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving six people dead and 31 missing. Dramatic videos of the disaster circulated on social media.

5. Top of Canada: A small town in New Brunswick has been named Canada's top tourist spot by USA Today. Residents of the town of St. Andrews-by-the-Sea say they're surprised by the announcement.

