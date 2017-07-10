

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Canadians start another work week, the biggest news in the country comes from British Columbia, where wildfires are burning across the province. We’ve got the latest developments as well as look at the possibility of an interest rate hike this week, and what that could mean for your mortgage.

1. Wildfires worsen: Wildfires across B.C.'s southern and central Interior region worsened overnight, with evacuation orders issued for more towns. More than 200 wildfires are now thought to be burning across the province.

2. Animal cruelty: A Montreal-area woman found guilty of animal cruelty last month, after leaving her dog in a car on a summer day six years ago, says she doesn’t believe it was the heat that killed him.

3. Emergency surgery: A new study suggests that patients whose emergency surgeries are delayed due to a lack of operating room resources have an increased risk of death or require extra recovery time in hospital.

4. Deadly fire at seniors home: A woman died in a suspicious fire at a residence north of Montreal. Quebec's minister responsible for seniors said the residence was in the process of installing a sprinkler system but could not say whether it had been activated.

5. New national sport? Canada’s men’s team made history Sunday when they beat Italy for gold at the International Basketball Federation’s World Cup in Cairo. The men aren’t the only rising stars in the spotlight: an Ontario teen is turning heads with her skills on the court.

And, for "Money Monday": Mortgage specialists say that Canadians are sitting up and taking notice of the possibility that the Bank of Canada could raise its key lending rate as soon as this week, marking the first increase in nearly seven years.