Can’t find the time to make it through the morning headlines? We’ve got a handy list of the top five things to know to get you up to speed and out the door: A Winnipeg family is mourning the loss of a couple killed in Cuba; a new study has shown some unexpected health benefits from using saunas; a Windsor family is speaking out about the deadly airport shooting in Florida; the Bank of Canada will release its latest survey on Canadian business; and the Golden Globes mixed politics with awards.

Plus, we have some Money Monday advice on how to help plan your spending for the upcoming year.

1. Canadians die in Cuba: A Winnipeg family is mourning the loss of a couple killed in an ambulance crash during a vacation on the Cuban island of Cayo Coco. “This is like a nightmare,” one relative said while fondly remembering János Boda, 50, and Rózsa Boda, 51.

2. Sauna benefits: Since ancient times, saunas have been used for relaxation and wellness. Now, multiple studies are suggesting that enjoying a good sweat can also help to stave off heart disease, stroke and even dementia.

3. Shooting in Florida: A family from Windsor, Ont. is speaking out about surviving the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. The La Riviere family was waiting for their flight home to Canada when a gunman opened fire at baggage claim.

4. Business outlook: The Bank of Canada will release its Business Outlook Survey today. The survey contains interviews with senior management of 100 companies to gather their thoughts on the Canadian business environment.

5. Golden Globes: Though "La La Land" dominated the Golden Globes with seven awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' tender coming of age drama "Moonlight." Its sole award was for best motion picture, drama.

And one more thing for “Money Monday”: Experts have some advice on the best way to combat your debt and how you need to distinguish between things you want and things you need.