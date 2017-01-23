

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re just getting caught up after the weekend, we’ve got 5 things you need to know before your work week begins: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are meeting on a retreat today; U.S. president Donald Trump says he plans to start renegotiating NAFTA; new liquor laws roll out in B.C. today; hundreds of students have fallen ill at a Toronto college; and a baby boy born to a mother dying of cancer is thriving, family members say.

Plus, for "Money Monday" a guide on how sticking your cash in a TFSA may not be that great of an idea.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Cabinet retreat: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers will confront the reality of Donald Trump’s presidency as they gather in Calgary for a retreat. The Liberal government is bracing for a major reset with Washington, which is expected to be the main topic of discussions.

2. NAFTA: New U.S. president Donald Trump says he will soon be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss "renegotiating" NAFTA.

3. New liquor laws in B.C.: British Columbia’s small business owners and their clients say they’re excited about relaxed liquor regulations coming into effect on Monday. One of the biggest changes will allow any business to apply for a liquor licence, including barbershops, spas and book stores.

4. Norovirus? More than 200 students have fallen ill at a Toronto college, with Toronto Public Health saying they believe the illness could have been caused by a norovirus.

5. Thriving: A baby who was born to a mother dying from terminal cancer is thriving a year after his improbable birth, family members say. Baby Sal was born at the 26-week mark, weighing less than two pounds.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Canadians may be increasingly stockpiling their cash in tax free savings accounts, but financial experts say it's a total waste of savings.