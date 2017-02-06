

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: the New England Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons; power has finally been restored in New Brunswick, 12 days after a devastating ice storm; a Parkinson's patient is asking for a potentially life-saving treatment; a man who was found not criminally responsible for killing a fellow Greyhound bus passenger is looking for an absolute discharge today; and a U.S. college is staging a unique pushback against the controversial immigration ban.

Plus, we have some Money Monday advice on how approach the difficult subject of adult children returning home.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Super Bowl comeback: Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports, let alone Super Bowl history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the game's first ever overtime finish. The game also featured a Lady Gaga halftime spectacle that encouraged inclusion. The show lit up the internet with reactions to Gaga's dramatic entrance to her equally dramatic performance.

2. Power restored in N.B. Twelve days after the New Brunswick ice storm that left more than 130,000 customers in the dark, everyone affected has had their power restored, NB Power said Sunday.

3. Begging for help: A Vancouver Island woman living with advanced Parkinson’s disease cannot understand why a potentially life-saving therapy is out of reach for patients in British Columbia. Paddi Wood has tried a number of treatments since she was diagnosed with the condition in 2008 and says she swallows 73 pills a day.

4. Review: Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, is seeking an absolute discharge today from the Criminal Review Board, nine years after he was found not criminally responsible for killing fellow Greyhound bus passenger Tim McLean.

5. Ban backlash: As U.S. president Donald Trump predicts his administration's ban on immigration from seven Muslim majority countries will be reinstated, one U.S. college is taking a stand. Wheaton College, in Massachusetts, is offering scholarships to refugee students and is calling on other colleges to do the same.

Plus one more thing for "Money Monday": A certified financial planner says it's becoming more common to walk her clients through the tough territory of financially support adult children returning home. Rona Birenbaum has several tips for families going through the process.