

CTVNews.ca Staff





Can’t find the time to make it through the morning headline? We've got a handy list to get you up to speed and out the door: There was a stunning moment when the Oscars got its Best Picture award wrong; researchers say Canada should cover the cost of essential medicines; Ontario MP Charlie Angus joins the NDP leadership race; Manitoba aid agencies say they're feeling the pinch from an influx of asylum seekers; and an autistic Kitchener boy got a memorable second birthday party.

1. Upset at the Oscars: "Moonlight" took home best picture at the Academy Awards, only after "La La Land" was mistakenly given the award first. Despite the flub, the film -- starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – still had a successful night, with its director becoming the youngest person to win best director. You can read our recap of all the Oscars coverage here.

2. Essential medicines for free: Researchers say Canada's healthcare system should cover the cost of 117 essential medicines, in a plan they say would save Canadians and drug plans more than $3 billion per year. The medicines account for nearly half of all prescriptions issued in the country.

3. NDP leadership race grows: Ontario MP Charlie Angus officially entered the NDP leadership race on Sunday, joining B.C. MP Peter Julian as a candidate in the race. Angus, who was first elected in 2004, says he has a better understanding of the middle class than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

4. Aid agencies feeling asylum seekers pinch: Aid agencies in Manitoba say they are starting to feel the pinch caused by an influx of asylum seekers illegally crossing the U.S.-Canada border. However, Canada's Immigration Minister says he's not convinced the surge in asylum seekers is a trend.

5. Second birthday for Kitchener boy: An autistic Kitchener boy got a memorable second birthday party on Sunday, after only one person showed up to his original party. Landen Hart's mother says she was overwhelmed by the number of people who attended the party.