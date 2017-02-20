

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: Two MPs are calling on the government to stop the flow of people illegally crossing into Manitoba; U.S. President Donald Trump's revised travel ban apparently targets the same seven countries listed in his initial executive order; Canadian patients are hoping that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a new drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy will lead to a similar move in Canada; and a group of drone pilots are looking to bring the latest trend to this country.

Plus, for "Money Monday," a look at some key things you might not think about when you sign for a mortgage.

1. Asylum seekers in Canada: Two Conservative MPs are calling on the federal government to stop the flow of people illegally crossing the U.S. border into Canada. Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement tweeted on Sunday that illegal crossings are unsafe and place a burden on local law enforcement.

2. Trump’s travel ban: A draft of U.S. President Donald Trump's revised immigration ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travellers who already have a visa to travel to the U.S., even if they haven't used it yet, the Associated Press reported Sunday, citing a senior official. The affected countries are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

3. Pricey drug: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a new drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy is offering a glimmer of hope to patients in Canada, but its steep price may be unaffordable for many families. The drug is called Spinraza, and also known as nusenersin.

4. Speaking out about overdoses: An Ottawa-area father is speaking out about his teenage daughter's struggle with drugs, in an attempt to educate parents and children about the dangers of drugs and the need to work together to stay safe.

5. Drone racing: A group of Canadian drone pilots are looking to bring the latest trend to the country: racing.

And one more thing for " Money Monday ": Mortgage experts say you should be closely examining how long you want to commit to your loan before you sign a mortgage.