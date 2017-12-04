

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in China as Canada and China look to hammer out a free trade deal. Plus, a new profession is rising as families look to cope with the death of loved ones.

1. Trudeau in China: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in China for a four-day state visit, as Canada and China look to agree on trade deals.

2. Plea for parents: A B.C. woman is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work to bring her parents home from China, where they have been detained for over a year.

3. Creep called out: Former NHLer Jason Strudwick took to social media to slam a man who was seen on camera appearing to steal Strudwick's wife's laptop.

4. Tuition deadline: Ontario college students have been given until Dec. 5 to apply for a tuition reimbursement, if they dropped out due to the five-week strike.

5. Death doulas: A new profession, called death doula, is helping families cope with the eventual loss of a loved one. Death doulas can help with practical issues like wills and end of life requests, as well as provide emotional support.