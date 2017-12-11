

1. Changing the outlook: Immunotherapy medications are helping those suffering from a terminal cancer diagnosis to defy the survival odds by re-training their immune systems to fight the caner and stop the illness from worsening.

2. Scary escape: Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old boy in an Ont. town this past weekend.

3. Coming together: Members of a First Nations reserve in Ohsweken, Ont. have come together to support the family of a young boy who died in a house fire.

4. Tribute feast: A Winnipeg mom is working to ensure every family in the remote town of Churchill, Man. has a meal on Christmas. Toni DeLaroque is doing so to honour the memory of her five-year-old daughter who died in a canoeing accident in the town last year.

5. Pedestrian ticketed: Halifax police say a man who was struck by a car has been ticketed for allegedly failing to activate the lights at a crosswalk.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": On CTVNews.ca: Chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers advice on reviewing your net worth statement and explains why it's a crucial step to putting yourself in a better financial position.