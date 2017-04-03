

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: Byelections in five federal ridings today; Bombardier boss asks to defer some part of executives' 2016 pay; communities across Manitoba brace for severe flooding; a new study suggests maple syrup could make antibiotics work better; and the Junos celebrate the best in Canadian music.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Federal byelections: Voters go to the polls in five federal ridings today, to fill the seats left vacant by political heavyweights Stephen Harper, Jason Kenney, Stephane Dion, John McCallum and the late Mauril Belanger.

2.Deferring payment: Bombardier President and CEO Alain Bellemare says he has asked the company’s board of directors to defer more than half of the US$32.6 million the transportation giant’s top executive received in 2016. The request to delay that pay until 2020 comes after protests about executive compensation rising nearly 50 per cent last year.

3. Manitoba flooding: Communities across Manitoba have declared a state of emergency as severe flooding threatens to inundate homes and wash out roadways. Carman, Swan River and the Peguis First Nation are among the communities affected.

4. More than just a treat: A Canadian-led study about our country's most beloved export -- maple syrup -- has shown that the sweet stuff that makes pancakes so good might also help antibiotics work better.

5. Celebrating Canadian music: The 2017 Juno Awards celebrated the best in Canadian music with appearances from some of the country’s favourite acts and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Winners included Shawn Mendes, Gord Downie, Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara, but not Drake. Here’s a full list of the Juno recipients.

Plus, for Money Monday, we have a look at why you might resist stretching your homebuying budget, even when the lender says you're qualified for more.