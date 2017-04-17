

If you’re too busy to read every headline this morning, we’ve compiled these five stories to get you caught up quickly: A manhunt is on for a suspect who Cleveland police say killed an elderly man on the street and posted it to Facebook; the federal Justice Minister says she won't apologize for strict penalties for people who sell marijuana to youth; United Airlines has changed its policy on displacing customers in the wake of an incident where a customer was dragged off a flight; teachers are looking to help Montreal students who find themselves in hospital; and a picture of Cape Breton twins dressed in bunny ears has gone viral.

1. Murder on Facebook: A manhunt was launched Sunday for a suspect who Cleveland police say killed an elderly man on the street and posted it on Facebook. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson publicly urged Steve Stephens to turn himself into police.

2. Minister unapologetic: Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she won't apologize for the strict penalties the federal government has proposed for selling marijuana to youth.

3. Airline policy change: United Airlines will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members.

4. A helping hand for Montreal children: Teachers are coming to Montreal Children's Hospital in a bid to help ease the workload and stress for students who are forced to spend hours in treatment.

5. 'Eggsquisite': When talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a shot of giggling Cape Breton twins dressed up in bunny ears and surrounded by colourful plastic eggs, it became an online sensation. The family of the adorable seven-month-old babies still can’t believe it.

