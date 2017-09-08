

CTVNews.ca Staff





An earthquake has struck overnight in southern Mexico, with officials saying it’s the strongest to hit the country in a century. The natural disaster comes as Hurricane Irma turns its attention north, and starts to head to Florida.

Plus CTV News contributor Richard Crouse has all the details on the films to check out at the Toronto International Film Festival.

1. Mexico quake: The death toll is rising after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico. Officials are calling the quake the strongest in a century to hit the country. It was felt nearly 1,000 kilometres away.

2. Irma: Hurricane Irma has slammed Turks and Caicos, interrupting communications with the islands, as it moves towards Florida. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 4.

3. Stroke study: New Canadian research suggests that the rate of stroke is three times higher among pregnant women than non-pregnant women of the same age.

4. Fear in South Korea: With concerns North Korea is set to test another missile, fears are growing in South Korea that the 2018 Olympics will be overshadowed by Kim Jong Un.

5. Lost and found: Researchers have found a test model of the iconic Avro Arrow fighter jet in Lake Ontario, which researchers believe was abandoned six decades ago.

And one more thing...

This year, TIFF has reduced its number of programmed movies by 20 per cent -- but that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty to watch. Film critic Richard Crouse offers a spoiler-free glimpse of five of the most anticipated films.