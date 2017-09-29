

1. Refugee influx: CTV News has obtained government documents outlining the scramble to address the large number of asylum seekers crossing from the U.S. into Canada earlier this year. The concern? Refugee claimants would overwhelm the system, resulting in "pseudo-refugee" camps.

2. Blowback expected: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says there will be more time to work on the tax reform proposal once it's placed before Parliament.

3. Millennial conundrum: A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests rising housing prices and cultural traditions are among the factors responsible for nearly half of all millennials in the GTA choosing to live with their parents.

4. Modern prosthetics: As the Invictus Games near the end of their stint in Toronto, CTV News examines the changing world of prosthetics and how they're helping amputees enjoy sports and recreational activities more than ever.

5. K-pop: A Korean boy band, who don't have any English songs to their credit, are taking North America by storm. Their cult-like following is intriguing music fans around the world.

And one more thing...

'American Made,' a story on the U.S. War on Drugs, has a sense of humour about itself and offers a 'Top Gun'-like performance by Tom Cruise, writes film critic Richard Crouse.