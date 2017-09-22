

CTVNews.ca Staff





The tit-for-tat in name calling between North Korea's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump has taken another bizarre step forward, with Kim Jong Un personally insulting Trump.

1. Dotard: In an unprecedented move, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un issued a personal insult directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to him in a translated English word that is a derogatory reference to an old person.

2. Invictus Games: The Invictus Games are set to get underway this weekend, with Prince Harry in Toronto to set the stage for the competition which runs until Sept. 30. It's the first time Canada has hosted the event.

3. UN speech: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Indigenous-focused speech to the United Nations was Canada "waking up" the rest of the world to the plight of First Nations and Indigenous people says former prime minister Paul Martin. But critics say the speech is empty rhetoric and failed to touch on ongoing issues.

4. Mental health plan: An Ontario teen is working to bring attention to how Canada is failing to help those who struggle with mental illness, and shared his story on Parliament Hill. Both of 17-year-old Noah Irvine's parents died after a struggle with mental illness.

5. Tourist plan? A New Brunswick professor says that a failed 1970s Canadian auto vision could turn in to a tourism boon for the province.