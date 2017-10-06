

1. ‘60s Scoop: Today Ottawa is expected to announce a national settlement with survivors of the ‘60s Scoop, in which tens of thousands of Indigenous children were placed with non-native families and lost their cultural identities.

2. Energy East axed: TransCanada has cancelled its $15.7-billion pipeline project that would have delivered Alberta oil to refineries in Eastern Canada, in a move that sparked political fallout on Parliament Hill.

3. Monumental error: The federal government is fixing a plaque on the new National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa because the text made no mention of the Jewish people or anti-Semitism.

4. Nobel Peace Prize: The International Committee to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has been named the 2017 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

5. Whale of a selfie: An 11-year-old boy got photobombed by a gigantic humpback whale on the west coast of Vancouver Island while he smiled for the camera.

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ scores four stars from film critic Richard Crouse, who calls it a “beautiful looking movie, simultaneously lush but austere.”