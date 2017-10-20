

1. Blind trust: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will put his personal assets in a blind trust and divest himself of his family business shares, amid conflict of interest allegations.

2. Two-year mark: It's been two years since the federal Liberals swept to power, and CTVNews.ca has compiled a midterm report card for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers.

3. Singer rediscovered: A new album is shining a light on Jackie Shane, a transgender singer who grew to prominence in 1960s Toronto, and her impact on the music industry.

4. Grandparenthood: A new study is highlighting the historically high number of grandparents in Canada, and how seniors living longer lives is having an impact on the make-up of the modern family.

5. Running in heels: A woman has set a new Guinness World Record by running a marathon in seven inch-tall high heels.

And one more thing... "Breathe" doesn’t have the gravitas of "The Theory of Everything" -- it spends too much time trying to wring all the emotion out of the story like tears from a sponge -- but it does have compassion and heart, says film critic Richard Crouse.