In a follow-up to an exclusive story CTV News brought you Thursday, we speak to residents of a northern community and their hopes surrounding the construction of a first-of-its-kind highway.

1. Hopes and fears: After CTV News brought you exclusive details about the construction of a highway that would connect Canada's Arctic coastline to the rest of the country for the first time, we bring you stories about residents and their hopes for the new road.

2. Captives freed: A Canadian man, his American wife and their three children have been freed by Pakistani commandos, after being held captive by the Taliban for five years.

3. Salmon release: New Brunswick researchers are hoping for continued success of a program looking to increase the numbers of an endangered species of salmon.

4. Lotto argument: A $6 million lottery prize is caught in the middle of an Ontario man's separation from his common-law spouse.

5. Buffalo spice: Tim Hortons may be known for its double-doubles, but the chain has unveiled a new, spicier drink in the U.S. Two locations in Buffalo, N.Y. have unveiled a "buffalo spice" latte.

And one more thing... "Happy Death Day" is not a thrill-a-minute movie but in addition to the fun performances, it also has a few vulgar laughs, a few shocks and enough twists to be worth the price of the popcorn, says film critic Richard Crouse.