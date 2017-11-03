

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of families were welcomed in to new homes in a remote Manitoba community for the first time in six years. Plus in uplifting news before your weekend, a dog found in a trash bag in South Korea has made a new life as a therapy dog.

Plus, CTV News contributor and film critic Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on the films you need to check out this weekend.

1. Welcomed home: More than six years after people were forced from Lake St. Martin First Nation due to flooding, dozens of families returned home for the first time.

2. Wait times: An Ontario doctor says health-care wait times have reached 'insane' levels in the province, with one of her patients facing a four-and-a-half year wait to see a neurologist.

3. Victim identified: A father of nine has been identified as one of the three victims of a deadly car crash on Highway 400.

4. Deleted, briefly: Twitter says an employee who was on their last day at work was responsible for deleting U.S. President Donald Trump's twitter account.

5. Second chances: An abused golden retriever named Chi Chi has found a new life as a therapy dog, after being rescued from a trash bag in South Korea's countryside.

And one more thing... Film critic Richard Crouse says some will complain that the glib tone of "Thor Ragnarok" completely overrides the film’s serious side but the gags and the home-is-where-the-heart-is message make this one of the most human and humane Marvel character films yet.