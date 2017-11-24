

Members of Parliament will participate in a historic secret vote, after an NDP MP successfully appealed a ruling on her bill regarding abandoned vessels. Plus, inspiring footage of a four-year-old learning how to walk has gone viral.

1. Historic vote: A NDP MP has successfully appealed a ruling on her bill that will see members of Parliament participate in a historic secret vote.

2. Medals of Bravery: Paramedics and firefighters who responded to a massive warehouse explosion in Mississauga, Ont. were among those honoured for their bravery at an awards ceremony at Rideau Hall.

3. Basic humanity: An Ont. mother and her ex-boyfriend have been sentenced to nine years in the death of her toddler, who died after being scaled by hot coffee.

4. 'Be chill': After being whisked away by his security detail from a byelection campaign appearance at a suburban Toronto shopping mall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is acknowledging that being Canada's leader impacts a social life.

5. First walk: Heartwarming video capturing the moment a four-year-old, born without hands of legs, learned how to walk for the first time has gone viral.

Coco is a heartfelt tribute to Mexican culture, but more than that it is a universal story about the importance of family that is heartfelt but never saccharine, writes film critic Richard Crouse.