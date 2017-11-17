

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian soldiers have begun training the Iraq army on the handling of improvised explosive devices. Plus, Ontario’s college strike takes a new twist as the provincial government plans on introducing back-to-work legislation.

Plus CTV News contributor Richard Crouse lays out his best pick for flicks to watch this weekend.

1. IED training: Canadian troops begin training the army in Iraq to handle the threat of improvised explosive devices, and update their Royal Canadian Air Force contributions to Operation Impact.

2. College strike legislation: Ontario’s Liberal government moves to introduce back-to-work legislation that could end a nearly five-week strike by college faculty.

3. Feeling forgotten: A veteran who spent nearly 20 years in the Canadian Navy says he feels forgotten by the government, accusing federal officials of not recognizing a neck injury he says he sustained in 1994.

4. Phoenix mess: Canada’s Public Services and Procurement Minister is apologizing to public servants over ongoing pay problems that continue to plague more than half of Canada’s federal public service workers.

5. Art criticism: A day before the Leonardo da Vinci painting "Salvator Mundi" sold for a record-breaking sum, art critics called the painting’s authenticity into question.

And one more thing... Justice League is heavy on origin story and packed with A-list stars, but the CGI-heavy superhero smackdown doesn’t take itself too seriously, writes film critic Richard Crouse.