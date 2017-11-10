

1. Allowance cut: A controversial new policy is causing anxiety for some members of the Canadian Armed Forces who risk losing monthly allowances they receive for high readiness and high risk duties.

2. Morneau’s work: An exclusive survey shows more than one in three Canadians think Bill Morneau is doing a poor or very poor job in his role as finance minister.

3. Antibiotic prescribing: Antibiotics are prescribed more frequently in Canada than in many countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, many of which are being offered unnecessarily.

4. Crocs bite back: A decade-long feud between the maker of Crocs footwear and a competitor is heating up, over the popular molded plastic shoes sold in Canada.

5. Offering warmth: A group of people in Winnipeg are mobilizing to help the homeless as temperatures plummet in the Prairie city.

And one more thing... "Daddy’s Home 2" gets some things right but for the most part, it’s as stale as last year’s fruitcake, says film critic Richard Crouse.