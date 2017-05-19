

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Friday! Here are five things to know to kick-start your morning: Donald Trump jets off to Saudi Arabia in his first overseas trip as U.S. president; Iran holds its 12th presidential election today; the U.S. gives Canada 90-days notice before NAFTA renegotiations can begin; a top U.S. official says ousted advisor Michael Flynn hasn’t responded to a subpoena related to a probe of Russian meddling in the U.S. election; a U.S. Navy veteran with a history of driving intoxicated was identified as the driver who allegedly plowed into a crowd in Times Square.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on today's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Trump travels: U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia today, where he will meet with leaders from several Muslim countries. The trip comes amid deepening concerns over the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

2. Iran votes: Iranians head to the polls today to decide who will become their next president. Four candidates are in the running, including the current president, Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking a second term.

3. NAFTA countdown: The U.S. has given Canada a mandatory 90-day notice before NAFTA renegotiations can begin. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa is ready to “modernize” the all-important trade deal.

4. Flynn’s silence: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has yet to respond to a subpoena from the Senate intelligence committee linked to the probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The committee is one of several investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

5. Times Square suspect: A 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran has been arrested after a car plowed into a crowd in New York City’s Time Square Thursday, killing a teenager and injuring 22 others. Officials say the driver had a history of impaired driving and told officers he was hearing voices before the crash.