

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Friday. Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends the government’s $372.5-million loan package to Bombardier; U.S. President Donald Trump cracks down on trade abuses; SpaceX successfully launches its first recycled rocket; a patriotic promotion from Via Rail goes off the rails; and Crayola says goodbye to one of the colours in its classic 24 pack of crayons.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Good investment? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing tough questions about how he can justify the government’s $372.5-million loan package to Bombardier after some company executives saw their salaries rise by nearly 50 per cent last year. Trudeau, however, maintained that the money given to the company was well spent.

2. Trump tackles trade: U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a pair of executive orders today aimed at cracking down on trade abuses. According to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross the first order calls for a report to identify "every form of trade abuse and every non-reciprocal practice that now contributes to the U.S. trade deficit."

3. Successful launch: Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX has successfully launched its first recycled Falcon 9 rocket. Founder Elon Musk called the launch an "incredible milestone in the history of space."

4. PR derailment: Via Rail’s patriotic promotion to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with the nation’s youth went off the tracks after high demand caused Via to have to halt ticket sales. The offer included unlimited travel in July for those aged 12 to 25 for $150.

5. Goodbye Dandelion: Art supply company Crayola has announced it is retiring the dark-yellow Dandelion colour from its 24-pack of crayons. According to its website, the company was set to announce which colour it would retire on Friday, but the information was leaked on Twitter a day early.

And one more thing, for Flashback Friday: Read about the Ontario student heading to France who uncovered a personal connection to Vimy Ridge.