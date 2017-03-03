

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver to discuss the opioid crisis with first responders and health care workers; a new Nanos survey shows Canadians largely don't view refugee claimants illegally crossing as a threat to the country; online retailers are lobbying the government to reduce the taxes and duties Canadians pay on goods purchased online; two sisters who went missing in Alberta 20 years ago have been found living in the U.S.; and finally, as part of Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, you can sail part of the country's coastline on a former Coast Guard icebreaker.

1. Discussing the fentanyl crisis: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with first responders in Vancouver today to discuss the ongoing opioid overdose crisis that left 922 dead in the province last year.

2. Survey reveals thoughts on refugee claimants: A new Nanos survey shows that a majority of Canadians believe that refugee claimants illegally crossing the border into Canada from the U.S. are not a threat to the country.

3. Retailers, online giants in lobbying battle: The taxes and duties Canadians pay on goods purchased online are the subject of a lobbying battle ahead of the upcoming federal budget. Online retailers are pushing the government to increase the threshold for shipments allowed into the country without federal and provincial taxes or import duties.

4. Found after 20 years: Two sisters last seen in Alberta more than 20 years ago have been located alive in the United States.

5. Canadians invited to join historic ride: To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Canadians are being invited to join the journey of a former Coast Guard icebreaker as it travels the country's entire coastline. The icebreaker leaves June 1, with a few dozen lucky Canadians allowed to tag along for a 10-day stretch.