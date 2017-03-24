

CTVNews.ca Staff





It's Friday and CTV News has 5 things you need to know before kicking off your weekend: a motion condemning Islamophobia was overwhelmingly passed in the House of Commons yesterday; security experts say homegrown terrorism is the top threat to Canadian national security; the Keystone XL pipeline is expected to get a stamp of approval from the Trump administration today; interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says Canada's budget could drive younger Canadians away; and the Calgary Zoo is looking for help in determining the country's greatest animal.

1. Islamophobia condemned: The House of Commons passed a motion yesterday to condemn Islamophobia and have a House committee study how to prevent it. MPs voted 201-91 on M-103, a motion which had drawn criticism from Conservative MPs who said it could affect free speech.

2. Homegrown terrorism fears: In the wake of the terror attack in London that left four people dead, security experts say Canada is at risk of a similar event. In Tuesday's attack, Khalid Masood – a British citizen -- used a vehicle to strike pedestrians before crashing the vehicle. Experts say that sort of homegrown terrorism is the number one threat to Canada's national security.

3. Keystone Pipeline decision: The Trump administration is expected to announce its approval of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. The proposed pipeline would run from Alberta to Texas. The proposal was previously nixed by U.S. President Barack Obama.

4. Brain drain: Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says she's concerned that the most recent budget will lead to young Canadians leaving the country over what she says are rising taxes for professionals.

5. Canada's greatest animal? The Calgary Zoo is holding a contest to determine which animal deserves the right to be called Canada's greatest animal. The beaver has held the title of Canada's national animal since 1975, but the zoo is looking to see if there are any animals Canadians hold in higher regard.