The weekend is in sight and CTVNews.ca has the top five things you need to know: 212 Canadians were admitted to hospitals a day between 2015 and 2016 due to alcohol; a Canadian sniper has set a new deadly world record; Senators have backed off from attempts to amend the government's budget bill; a severed toe that is served as part of a cocktail in the Yukon has been returned; and a father and son are planning an ambitious helicopter trip to celebrate Canada's 150th.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives his views on the films opening this weekend, and which ones to avoid.

1. Alcohol hospitalizations: Roughly 77,000 Canadians – equal to 212 a day – were admitted to hospital between 2015 and 2016 because of alcohol use, according to new research from the Canadian Institute for Health information.

2. Sniper record: A sniper with Canadian Special Forces has shattered the world record for the longest kill shot, after taking out an Islamic State insurgent in Iraq from a distance of 3.54 kilometres.

3. Budget dispute: Canadian Senators backed off from their attempt to amend the government's budget bill on Thursday, voting to accept the will of the House of Commons.

4. Toe returns: A severed, mummified toe that is served as part of an infamous cocktail has been returned to a hotel in the Yukon, roughly a week after it went missing.

5. Chopper ride: A Canadian father and son team is planning a helicopter flight around the world to help celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. The 38,000-kilometre trek will include stops at more than 100 airports in 14 countries.

CTV News contributor Richard Crouse reviews this week's latest films and gives you his take on "Transformers: The Last Knight," "The Hero," "47 Meters Down," "The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography," and "The Bad Batch." "Transformers: The Last Knight," he writes, is a ridiculous tale that is upfront with its loud and proud heavy metal filmmaking.