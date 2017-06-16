

CTVNews.ca Staff





It's Friday and CTVNews.ca has the top five things to know as you get prepped for the weekend: The Senate has approved a bill giving transgender Canadians the same human rights protections as others; the Supreme Court is set to give its judgement on "unreasonable delays" in court cases; Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a voyeuristic Twitter account; old parking meters are getting a new life in London, Ont.; and ahead of CTV News' exclusive sitdown interview with Prince Harry, we look at the Invictus Games athletes that inspire him.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives his views on the films opening this weekend, and which ones to avoid.

1. Bill approved: Transgender Canadians will soon have the same human rights protections as others, after the Senate passed Bill C-16 which adds gender identity and expression as prohibited grounds for discrimination.

2. SCC ruling: The Supreme Court of Canada is set to give its judgement on a case where the accused had the drug trafficking charges stayed against him due to an "unreasonable delay" between the time the charges were laid and the anticipated end of the trial.

3. Canada Creep: Calgary police have identified and charged a man in connection with a Twitter account that posted images of unsuspecting women, accompanied with offensive captions.

4. Kindness meters: Old parking meters in London, Ont. are taking on a new life, with all the money put in them going towards helping the homeless.

5. Prince Harry exclusive: Rosa Hwang, the executive producer for "Prince Harry: Journey to Invictus" – which debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CTV News – reflects on the athletes that inspire his Royal Highness.

And one more thing…

In his weekly edition of movie reviews, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse casts his eye over "Rough Night," "Cars 3" and "All Eyez on Me." "Rough Night," he writes, has laughs but they are mostly derived from an unpleasant situation.