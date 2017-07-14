

CTVNews.ca Staff





Weddings are a time for coming together, but one Winnipeg woman says her mother, brother and nephew likely won't make it to hers and wildfires are to blame. Plus, we've got the latest on shocking allegations made against CSIS.

And CTV's film contributor Richard Crouse gives you the lowdown on a film that lives up to expectations.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. CSIS allegations: Five employees of the Canadian Security Intelligence Agency have filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million from their employer alleging they have suffered from a workplace rife with racism, homophobia and anti-Muslim discrimination.

2. Khadr freeze rejected: A Toronto judge dismissed an attempt by American lawyers to freeze Omar Khadr's arrests, ruling that better evidence was needed.

3. Popular berries: A Northern Ontario family is looking to popularize a common berry that’s in almost every province in Canada, but is relatively unknown.

4. Syrian soap: A Montreal woman is helping keep the tradition of Aleppo-made soap alive, by continuing to import the product as a way of supporting Syrian civilians.

5. Separated wedding: B.C.’s wildfires are separating a Winnipeg woman from her mother, brother and nephew. However, she says the trio has their priorities straight.

And one more thing...

'War for the Planet of the Apes' ticks all the boxes for a CGI-heavy Hollywood dud, but CTV's film expert Richard Crouse says the prequel lives up to the hype.