It's Friday and CTV News has 5 things you need to know before kicking off your weekend: Team Canada suffered a disappointing end to the world junior hockey championships; intelligence officials are briefing the U.S. president-elect over concerns about Russian hacking; a ban on Visa cards has been lifted at Canadian Walmart locations; Canada's military watchdog is calling for more support for Canadian veterans; and new data on the number of Canadians affected by the flu are due to be released.

Plus, for "Flashback Friday," a look back at a time when fears over mad cow disease hit Canada.

1. Runners-up: Team Canada finished second at the world junior hockey championships after blowing a two goal lead to the United States.

2. Report coming: President-elect Donald Trump is set to receive a long-awaited report from U.S. intelligence officials about concerns that Russia interfered in the U.S. election this year. The report comes a day after senior intelligence officials said Russia clearly meddled in the election and helped its outcome.

3. Visa ban lifted: Walmart's ban on Visa cards at Canadian locations was suddenly lifted yesterday. Both Walmart and Visa Canada confirmed that shoppers at 16 Manitoba stores and three in Thunder Bay could resume accepting the payment form.

4. Helping vets: Canada's military watchdog says injured soldiers are being forced out of the military before they're ready, and need more support for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. The comments come after a veteran killed his family and himself in Nova Scotia.

5. Flu activity: Doctors and experts say Canada is in the midst of a terrible flu season, with the worst yet to come. New data is expected to be released today, but the last most recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada recorded an increase in outbreaks and admissions to hospitals in mid-December.

And one more thing for "Flashback Friday": On this day in 2004, DNA tests confirm that a Holstein infected with the first case of mad cow disease in the U.S. came from a ranch in Alberta.