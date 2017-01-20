

CTVNews.ca Staff





Today’s the day. Donald Trump officially becomes the 45th U.S. president and we’ll be covering all the angles of the story. From a live blog to up-to-the-minute updates, CTV News is in Washington for the historic day.

As you get prepared to head out the door, we’ve also got the day’s other hot topics to keep you up to date: women, including Canadians, are heading to Washington this weekend for a major march in support of women’s rights; Kevin O’Leary faces some tough criticism from a colleague; a computer glitch left several police forces across Canada scrambling; and a physical therapist is sharing how music helped her patient.

Plus, for Flashback Friday, we cast our memories back to U.S. presidential inaugurations over the past 60 years.

1. The big day: Donald Trump is set to officially become the 45th president of the United States today. CTV News will bring you all the action live from Washington as well as a live blog on our dedicated site.

2. Protests from the north: As Donald Trump gets set to become the new U.S. president, Canadian protesters are heading to Washington to take part in the Women’s March on Washington to promote women’s rights and fight back against Trump’s controversial statements about women during the campaign.

3. Self-interested: A former co-star is hitting out at Kevin O’Leary’s foray into national politics. Arlene Dickinson, who worked with O’Leary, says he’s opportunistic and not someone she would want leading Canada.

4. Big glitch: A computer glitch left several Canadian police forces without access to important information, such as access to warrants and criminal histories, CTV News has confirmed. The RCMP and other forces lost access to the Canadian Police Information Centre for 12 hours.

5. Parkinson’s therapy: Music is being credited with helping change the life of a 73-year-old Oklahoma man who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. Anicea Gunlock, a physical therapist for the patient, caught the video of the man dancing with his wife and the improvement in his gait when music was played.

One more thing for "Flashback Friday": CTV News takes a look back at U.S. presidential inaugurations over the past six decades.