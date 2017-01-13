

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing questions over a helicopter ride; Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with economists to discuss plans for his next federal budget; Police in Ontario will be releasing more information about the case of a nurse accused in murders in nursing homes; top U.S. intelligence officials are discussing their report on Russian hacking today; and an Ontario teen has helped fund the creation of a home for a low-income family by using pennies.

Plus, for #FlashbackFriday, we’re taking a look back at this day in history when the winter weather was just too much for Toronto to handle.

1. Private ride: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing questions after admitting that he used a billionaire's helicopter to visit a private island during his family trip this past Christmas.

2. Advice: Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with a host of private-sector economists today to discuss Donald Trump's presidency as Morneau looks to prepare his upcoming federal budget. The meeting comes a week before Trump's inauguration.

3. Wettlaufer appearance: Ontario police are set to release new information in the case of a nurse accused of killing eight patients in nursing homes in London and Woodstock.

4. Hacking report: The head of the CIA, the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence will brief members of the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss their report into Russian hacking during the presidential election. A declassified version of the report noted that Russia's action showed a significant escalation.

5. Penny drive: An Ontario teenager has raised more than $100,000 to help build a new home, by collecting pennies. Josh Morrison, 15, collected thousands of pennies and received help from a group to help build a home for the Habitat for Humanity.

And one more thing for "Flashback Friday": We cast our eyes back to this day in 1999 when Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman called in the army to help citizens stuck after a historic snowfall.