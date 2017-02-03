

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Friday!

Here's the day's top headlines: U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for NAFTA negotiations to start as early as May; a man has been shot outside the Louvre Museum; the campaign manager for Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch suddenly resigned Thursday; a funeral will be held in Quebec City for the remaining three victims of the mosque shooting; and doctors in Ontario are testing a new method to reduce mortality rates in complex surgeries.

Plus, for "Flashback Friday" a look at this day 16 years ago when Justin Trudeau launched a campaign to have a cabin built in honour of his brother Michel.

1. NAFTA talks: U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement to come as early as May.

2. Louvre shooting: A man has been shot at the Louvre Museum after attacking police and soldiers, Paris' police chief says. The shooting took place in the mall underneath the museum.

3. Sudden resignation: The campaign manager for Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch suddenly resigned on Thursday, saying he didn't want to be a distraction for the campaign.

4. Quebec City: The funeral for the final three victims of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City will be held today.

5. New heart: Doctors in Ontario are now using 3D-printed replicas of organs to perfect complex surgeries before they happen and reduce mortality rates. In a Toronto case, doctors used a replica of a boy's heart to help prepare before a complicated surgery last week.

And one more thing for "Flashback Friday": On this day in 2001, Justin Trudeau launches a campaign to get the Kokanee Glacier cabin built after his brother Michel died in an avalanche.