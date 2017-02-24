

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Friday!

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: the deadline to register as a candidate for the Conservative Party leadership position is today; a Windsor man wants the federal government to allow mentally ill people to have access to doctor-assisted suicide; the Oscars are around the corner and new Google data reveals what Canadians want to know online; McGill University researchers hope their study shows that doctors should prescribe exercise to patients; and emergency operators in Winnipeg are speaking out about a rash of nuisance calls taking away their ability to handle actual emergency calls.

1. Deadline looms for Conservative leader hopefuls: The deadline for submitting an application to become the next leader of the Conservative party is today. But as leadership hopefuls gather in Ottawa for the Manning Conference, Preston Manning is speaking out about his concern for a new leader’s ability to unite the party.

2. Addition to assisted-dying law: A Windsor, Ont. man says mental illness has ruined his life and he wants the federal government to make doctor-assisted death available to mentally ill people such as himself.

3. Canadians obsessed with Ryan Gosling: According to Google’s latest search data, Canadians have been preoccupied with questions about "La La Land" and its Canadian star Ryan Gosling. Gosling was the second-most-searched nominee for best actor, and many other questions looked for answers about his performance in the hyped film.

4. Prescription to walk: Researchers at McGill University say that a recent study showed that when doctors prescribed exercise such as walking to patients, combined a pedometer, "measurable" health benefits were gained.

5. Nuisance calls: Non-emergency 911 calls are causing delays in Winnipeg, operators said yesterday detailing some of the nuisance calls they're forced to deal with. Ranging from how to add a cable channel to a TV package to raising concerns about a broken parking meter, operators say their time is being wasted with the calls.