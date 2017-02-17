

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel; a motion in the House of Commons that mentions Islamophobia is stirring up heated debate; the defence minister says the chief of defence staff is reviewing a loss of tax break for certain military personnel; U.S. President Donald Trump held a wide-ranging, rambling press conference yesterday; and there are calls for the U.K. to return a piece of Canadian history.

1. Trudeau meeting Merkel: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his trip across Europe with a dinner and meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The visit comes as the U.S. calls for an increase in NATO spending, which Germany has committed to and Canada has not.

2. Islamophobia debate: Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who is championing a motion calling on the House to condemn Islamophobia, shared some of the abuse she's been subjected to while pushing for the motion.

3. Tax break loss: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he doesn't agree with the loss of a tax break for certain military personnel serving in Kuwait and has asked the chief of defence staff to review the matter.

4. Fine tuned machine: U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted critics and insisted his administration was operating smoothly in a wide-ranging press conference. The comments ranged from incorrect claims about his electoral win to musings about nuclear war. You can catch up on the most bizarre moments here.

5. The bedrock of our legal system: One of the most important documents in Canadian history remains in the United Kingdom, with some calling for its transfer to Canada as part of celebrations of the country's 150th birthday. The British North America Act, signed in 1867, is under lock and key in the United Kingdom.