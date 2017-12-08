

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario police have issued a warning about a GoFundMe account claiming to be for the family of a Good Samaritan who was killed, over concerns about where the money will end up. Plus, a federal minister is apologizing for the second time this week over comments he made.

Plus, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse gives you the inside track of the flicks you need to see at theatres this weekend.

1. GoFundMe warning: Hamilton police are issuing a warning about an "unauthorized" GoFundMe page allegedly created to help the family of a Good Samaritan, who was killed while attempting to intervene as two men accosted a senior in downtown Hamilton. Police issued a press release Thursday urging people not to donate as it is "unknown where the money is actually going."

2. Minister sorry: Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr is apologizing and admitting to sometimes being both brash and inappropriate after a fresh complaint of disrespect emerged Thursday.

3. Vets at risk: Canadian veterans are at a "significantly higher risk" of death by suicide than the general public, according to a first-of-its-kind federal study.

4. Bear Clan: A volunteer group made up of Indigenous people is patrolling the streets of Thunder Bay, Ont. in a bid to protect the homeless and other groups from violence in the city's most dangerous neighbourhoods.

5. Opening day: A skating rink designed to celebrate Canada 150 opened to the public on Thursday. The rink, which had gained attention for its multi-million-dollar price tag and long list of rules, rests on the east lawn of Parliament Hill.

And one more thing... Film critic Richard Crouse says Gary Oldman hits a career high as Winston Churchill in the "Darkest Hour." Underneath layers of makeup and with a cigar wedged in his face, he brings history to life in a performance that goes far past impersonation.