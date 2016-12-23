

CTVNews.ca Staff





It's Friday and CTV News has 5 things you need to know before kicking off your weekend: a Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine has been shown to be highly effective, marking a significant milestone; Australian police have prevented a series of bomb attacks planned for Christmas Day; President-elect Donald Trump believes the U.S. should have more nuclear weapons; New Brunswick has come to an agreement for health care funding; and a game show contestant donates winnings to cancer research.

Plus, for #FlashbackFriday, a look at the fear about the Y2K phenomenon in Canada.

1. Vaccine approved: A Canadian-developed vaccine for Ebola has been confirmed as "highly effective," according to new research published in the Lancet. Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work.

2. Terrorism: Early this morning police in Milan said they have killed the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, after a European-wide manhunt. Australian police say they have prevented a series of bombs attacks in Melbourne planned for Christmas Day.

3. More bombs: In the latest proclamation since his election as the president of the United States, Donald Trump now says the country must "greatly strengthen" its nuclear capability. His comments, made on Twitter -- his common form of communication, came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin made similar comments.

4. Deal reached: It's a health deal but not one the provinces were expecting. New Brunswick broke away from other provinces and territories on Thursday to agree a separate health funding deal with the federal government. Some say the deal weakens the premiers' bargaining position moving forward.

5. 'Jeopardy!' player's final wish: Cindy Stowell, a 41-year-old suffering from terminal colon cancer, won $103,000 during her six night run on the show (which aired Wednesday). Stowell , who donated her winnings to cancer research, died on Dec. 5.

And one more thing for "Flashback Friday": It was the New Year where the world was supposed to end. On this day in 1999, Canada prepped to combat a potential disaster caused by the Y2K phenomenon.