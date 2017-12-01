

1. Morneau trouble continues: Faced with new questions over the selloff of Morneau Shepell shares -- this time by his father -- Bill Morneau is denying that he spoke with him about a coming tax policy change ahead of time.

2. School worries: Montreal authorities are investigating after a suicide pact was signed by dozens of high school students, although the students claim it was meant as a joke.

3. Parents speak out: Families of children with autism say Revenue Canada is hassling, and in some cases rejecting, their claims for the Disability Tax Credit.

4. Language law: Quebec's legislature has passed a motion calling on store clerks to stick with greeting customers with in French, instead of using the English-French hybrid often heard in Montreal.

5. Grad student woes: A PhD student from New York is offering a reward to retrieve the research notes he says were stolen from his car while visiting Montreal.

And one more thing… "The Disaster Artist" is a powerful character study about the power of dreams, says film critic Richard Crouse.