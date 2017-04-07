

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a hurry this morning? We’ve got a cheat sheet to help you catch up on the news before you get to work: the U.S. government has launched a missile strike against a Syrian airbase; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he stands by the country's top soldier in his suspension of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman amid an investigation into cabinet leaks, but his comments have raised the concern of Norman’s high-profile lawyer; the Canadian government is set to announce a new internal trade agreement; Statistics Canada is set to release the latest job numbers; and students in Vimy, France will have an opportunity to experience what it was like for Canadian soldiers to take part in the Battle for Vimy Ridge 100 years ago.

1. Missile strike in Syria: The U.S. launched a missile strike against a Syrian airbase late Thursday, in retaliation for a chemical attack committed by Bashar Assad’s military earlier this week. Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, has condemned the strike.

2. Decision supported: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he stands by the country's top soldier in his suspension of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman amid an investigation into cabinet leaks, but his comments have raised the concern of Norman’s high-profile lawyer.

3. Internal trade agreement: The Canadian government is set to announce a new internal trade agreement today. The deal is expected to create jobs and amplify domestic trade.

4. Job numbers: Statistics Canada is set to reveal the latest job numbers for March this morning. Last month's numbers saw Canada's unemployment rate fall to its lowest level in more than two years.

5. Experiencing Vimy Ridge: An Ottawa technology company is helping Canadian students understand what the Battle of Vimy Ridge was like, through a virtual reality experience. SimWave Consulting puts you in the boots of a Canadian soldier during the battle and exposes you to the sights, sounds and smells of the First World War battle. You can find our page, which includes exclusive interviews and stories about the battle, here.