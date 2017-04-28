

CTVNews.ca Staff





Happy Friday!

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: U.S. President Donald Trump is a day away from marking his first 100 days in office; justice ministers are meeting in Quebec today for an emergency meeting to discuss court delays; the Canadian military will release its third progress report into sexual harassment; CTV News has the inside details on U.S. President Donald Trump's about-face on NAFTA; and a new film is highlighting an architectural marvel in Toronto.

1. 100 Days: U.S. President Donald Trump is approaching his first 100 days in office, with the official marker on Saturday. CTVNews.ca has gathered his top campaign promises, and whether or not he's followed through on those commitments, as part of an examination of his 100-day plan.

2. Court delays: Justice ministers from across the country are meeting in Gatineau today to address delays in courts across the country. The meeting comes after a high court ruled that a person charged with an offence has the right to have their case tried within 17 months for provincial courts and 30 months for superior courts.

3. Military report: The Canadian Armed Forces will releases its third progress report today on how it is addressing and combatting harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour. The report will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET this morning.

4. Inside story: CTV News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan has the inside scoop on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian officials helped U.S. President Donald Trump change his mind on withdrawing from NAFTA.

5. Architectural marvel: A new film is raising awareness about the genius behind a home nestled in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood. Integral House, which features curved walls and was built by one of Canada's most published mathematicians, was influenced by both numbers and music.